Dead body of GRS found in Sambalpur

Sambalpur: In a shocking incident, the dead body of a Gram Rojgar Sevak was found lying on the road in Sambalpur.

The deceased has been identified as Dinabandhu Das, who worked as GRS in Redhakhol under Ghosaramal panchayat.

According to the initial reports, Dinabandhu left home on Wednesday for his work and did not return. On the next day, his body was found lying on the village roads of Jhatumal in Redhakhol.

On being informed, the police reached the spot and seized the body. The body was sent for post-mortem.

Though the actual reason of death has not been ascertained yet, it is suspected that, the deceased might have been murdered.