Sritam Das
Twin cityTop NewsTop Posts

Odia Actor Sritam Das Injures During Shoot For Upcoming Film

By Ananya Pattnaik
8

Bhubaneswar: Odia actor Sritam Das reportedly sustained an injury while shooting for a film titled ‘Nabakalebar’ in Banki area in Cuttack district.

According to reports, the actor fell off a horse and suffered a fracture in his right hand on the sets of his coming project.

Following the incident, Sritam was immediately rushed to a private hospital in Bhubaneswar and diagnosed with a hand fracture. He is likely to undergo surgery on his injured hand today.

Although he sustained injuries in other parts of his body, he is stated to be out of danger.

Ananya Pattnaik 13 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

Breaking