David Beckham Plays Football With Virat Kohli

New Delhi: Star India batter Virat Kohli caught up with former Real Madrid and Manchester United footballer David Beckham, who also paraded the Cricket World Cup trophy with batting great Sachin Tendulkar. Taking to Instagram, Beckham posted a video where he can be seen exchanging a couple of one-twos with Kohli.

“@virat.kohli with the assist,” Beckham captioned the video on his Instagram story.

Virat Kohli playing football with David Beckham at Wankhede. [Beckham Instagram story] pic.twitter.com/gid0TcKP5V — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) November 15, 2023

Notably, Beckham is in the country as an ambassador for UNICEF, a role also performed by Tendulkar.

Ahead of the start of the match, Kohli and Beckham also had brief chat.