Ajit Pawar, Supriya Sule Celebrate Festival Together Amid Reports of Political Rift 

Mumbai: Amid political rift, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MP Supriya Sule and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Wednesday celebrated ‘Bhau Beej’ (Bhai Dooj) at Baramati in Pune district.

Ajit Pawar’s wife Sunetra Pawar, their sons Parth Pawar and Jay Pawar along with other members of the Pawar family gathered at the deputy Chief Minister’s home in the Katewadi area of Baramati.

Every year, members of the Pawar family come together during Diwali to celebrate Bhai Dooj or Bhau Beej in Baramati.

Later, Supriya Sule shared a video of the gathering on X (formerly Twitter) and wrote, “Bhau Beej is a festival that strengthens the bond between brothers and sisters.”

During a recent interaction with the media, when Supriya Sule was asked whether the Pawar family would get together to celebrate Diwali like they do every year, she said that professional life and personal life are two different things and they will get together at the Ajit Pawar residence to celebrate the festival.