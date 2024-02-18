Dangal actor Suhani Bhatnagar’s father open up about cause of her death at age 19

New Delhi: Suhani Bhatnagar passed away on Friday at the age of 19. The following day, Suhani’s father, Sumit Bhatnagar, addressed the media regarding his daughter’s condition. According to news agency PTI, he revealed that Suhani had been battling dermatomyositis, a rare inflammatory illness characterized by skin rash and muscle weakness.

Suhani Bhatnagar was admitted to All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi, on February 7 and died on February 16 after medical complications. “She developed a red spot on her hands about two months ago. We thought it was allergy and we consulted with doctors in different hospitals in Faridabad but it couldn’t be diagnosed. When her condition started deteriorating, we got her admitted to AIIMS. But there was no improvement and her lungs were damaged due to accumulation of excess fluid,” Suhani’s father, Sumit Bhatnagar, told reporters.

Aamir Khan’s production house expressed sorrow over Suhani Bhatnagar’s death. “We are deeply saddened to hear about our Suhani passing away. Our heartfelt condolences to her mother Poojaji and the entire family. Such a talented young girl, such a team player, Dangal would have been incomplete without Suhani. Suhani, you will always remain a star in our hearts. May you rest in peace,” Aamir Khan Productions said on X.

Dangal’s director Nitesh Tiwari also mourned Suhani’s death. “Suhani’s passing away is absolutely shocking and heartbreaking. She was such a happy soul, so full of life. My deepest condolences to her family,” he said in a statement. Zaira, Kiran Rao, Yami Gautam also reacted to Suhani’s death.