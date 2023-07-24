Married Indian Woman Goes To Pak To Meet To Meet Her Facebook Friend

New Delhi: A married Indian woman has travelled to Pakistan’s northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province to meet her friend whom she befriended and fell in love with on Facebook, police said on Sunday.

35-year-old Anju, a resident of Uttar Pradesh, travelled all the way to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Dir to meet 29-year-old Nasrullah, who is a resident of KPK’s Upper Dir area. According to reports, Pakistani security agencies are investigating Anju.

After reaching Lahore, she called her husband (Arvind) and told him that she was in out to meet a friend and will return to India in three-four days. But Arvind came to know via media that Anju had gone across the border to meet her lover. The couple has a 15-year-old girl and a five-year-old son.

Arvind further said that he had no idea that she had gone to meet a named Nasrullah in Pakistan. He said her passport was issued in 2020 as she wanted to apply for a job abroad. He said that before this she had never gone out of the city. She once had gone to Faridabad to meet her relative.

Reportedly, Anju had also bought a new SIM to go to Pakistan, whose number she had not even given to her husband.

According to the reports, was born in Kailor village in Uttar Pradesh and lived in the Alwar district of Rajasthan. She reached Lahore three days ago and she is now in the Upper Dir district of Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Arvind has been working in Bhiwadi since 2005 and was married in 2007 to Anju. Anju is also employed at a private firm.

Anju was was initially in police custody but was released after her travel documents were verified. “She was allowed to go after all the travel documents were found to be in order. They were provided security to ensure no untoward incident takes place and which can bring a bad name to the country,” a source told news agency PTI.