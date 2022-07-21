Cyber Crime: Bhubaneswar Railway Employee Duped Of Rs 98K

Bhubaneswar: A cyber fraudster has allegedly bought a diamond voucher with the duped money in Bhubaneswar, police said on Thursday.

According to sources, the fraud has cheated Rs 98000 from a railway employee on the pretext of a KYC update.

The victim later lodged a complaint with the Cyber police station in Bhubaneswar. During the investigation, police found the fraud transaction being done through UPI payment.

Later, police traced the UPI number and found the fraud of purchasing a diamond voucher with the duped money. Further investigation into the case is underway.