A Sneak Peek Into Draupadi Murmu’s Records With Historic Presidential Win

Bhubaneswar: NDA’s Presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu is set to become India’s 15th President. She has crossed the 50 per cent mark of total valid votes at the end of the third round of counting.

Murmu so far got 5 lakh 77 thousand 777 value of votes after 3rd round of counting against Opposition’s candidate Yashwant Sinha’s 2 lakh 61 thousand 62 value of votes.

Even before the official announcement, people gathered at the residence of Murmu in the Rairangpur town of Mayurbhanj district. They are celebrating the moment with tribal folk dance and bursting firecrackers.

Celebrations were also seen in the national capital after Murmu took an absolute lead, making her win in the 2022 presidential election absolute.

Here is all you need to know about the country’s second female President.