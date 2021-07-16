Cuttack City Adds 97 More COVID-19 Positive Cases

Cuttack: As many as 97 COVID-19 positive cases were reported today in Cuttack City, the Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) informed.

As per the CMC, of the 97 COVID-19 positive cases detected in the city, 10 are from Institutional Quarantine, 48 are from Home Quarantine and 39 are Local Contact Cases.

“Another 38 recoveries have been reported recently,” the CMC said. The civic body also appreciated the efforts of all doctors & healthcare staff.

A total of 39,414 COVID-19 positive cases have been reported from Cuttack, out of which, 1,230 are active cases while 38,093 persons have recovered from the deadly infection.