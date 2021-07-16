Odisha Govt To Treat COVID-19 Patients ‘Free Of Cost’

Bhubaneswar: Taking another step to curve COVID-19 positive cases in the state, the Odisha government has decided to treat the virus-infected patients free of cost, the Health and Family Welfare Department informed on Friday.

In a letter to all district Collectors and civic body authorities of the state, the government notified regarding the funding for management of the COVID-19 pandemic.

A high-level meeting under the chairmanship of the Odisha Chief Secretary has reviewed the funding pattern recently.

The Government has taken up the matter as:

The COVID facilities created in the State which are being funded by the corporate partners will continue to receive such funding. The COVID facilities created by State which are covered under DMF shall continue to be funded out of DMF. The expenditure on COVID facilities that are covered under the CMRF shall be met from SDRF. The components of expenditure like setting up of Covid-19 hospitals & Covid Care Centres, procurement of essential equipment/ labs, and consumables in Government Hospitals shall be met from SDRF as per the items and norms of assistance from SDRF as prescribed at item No.-2 of the guideline of MoHA.

“The District Authorities shall furnish the requirement of funds towards management of COVID-19 pandemic, as permissible under SDRF to the H & FW Department for release of funds,” the letter read.

In view of the above, the following modalities are to be followed for requisition of funds by the Collectors and other agencies for COVID-19 activity and placement of funds out of SDRF and CMRF.

1. The executing agencies will submit their requirements component-wise.

2. The requirement for components covered under SDRF guidelines are to be submitted to the Director of Health Services for placement of funds out of SDRF.

3. The remuneration of Specialists, MBBS Doctors, AYUSH Doctors, Hospital Managers, Staff Nurse, LTs, Pharmacists, Radiographers, MPHW(M), MPHW(F), Microbiologists, and DEOs engaged for COVID-19 is to be met from the uncommitted unspent balance available under the Health System Strengthening (HSS) scheme of NHM from April 21st onwards. The incentives to the medical Interns (UG & PG), final year MBBS students, and GNM & BSc nursing students is to be met from the ECRP-II package from Jul’21 onwards till March 22nd. The remuneration of outsourced staff like Attendants, Sweepers. Security personnel etc. and all other staff engaged for COVID-19 is to be met from CMRF. The requisition for expenditure towards the above component shall be submitted to MD, National Health Mission.

4. The requirement for all other components are to be submitted to GA & PG Deptt. for sanction out of CMRF.

5. UCs received from the above authorities are to be submitted to the respective authorities