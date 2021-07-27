Cuttack City Adds 52 More COVID-19 Positive Cases

Cuttack: As many as 52 COVID-19 positive cases were reported today in Cuttack City, the Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) informed.

As per the CMC, of the 52 COVID-19 positive cases detected in the city, 11 are from Institutional Quarantine, 20 are from Home Quarantine and 21 are Local Contact Cases.

“Another 131 recoveries have been reported recently,” the CMC said. The civic body also appreciated the efforts of all doctors & healthcare staff.

A total of 40,321 COVID-19 positive cases have been reported from Cuttack, out of which, 1,136 are active cases while 39,094 persons have recovered from the deadly infection.