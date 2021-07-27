Tokyo Olympics: Sindhu And Deepika Kumari To Be Seen In Action On July 28

New Delhi: India’s hopes of the second medal at the ongoing Tokyo Olympics enters into day six of the Tokyo Olympics 2020 as Rio Olympics silver medalist PV Sindhu will look for a clinical performance again in her 2nd Group J match.

Meanwhile, Day 5 of the Tokyo Olympics has been a mixed day for the Indian athletes. India’s men hockey team bounced back in style after their ignominious defeat against Australia (7-1) as the Manpreet Singh-led team defeated Spain by 3-0 in their third match of Tokyo Olympics 2020.

In the men’s category, B Sai Praneeth will clash against lower-ranked Mark Caljouw.

Star archer Deepika Kumari will be back in action for Women’s Individual 1/32 Eliminations round.

In boxing, eyes will be on Pooja Rani, who will face Ichrak Chaib of Algeria in the 69-75kg category.

6:30 AM: Hockey – Women’s Pool A (India vs Great Britain)

7:30 AM: Badminton – Women’s Singles Group Play Stage Group J (PV Sindhu vs Ngan Yi Cheung)

7:31 AM: Archery – Men’s Individual 1/32 Eliminations (Tarundeep Rai vs Oleksii Hunbin of Ukraine)

8:00 AM: Rowing – Lightweight Men’s Double Sculls Semifinal A/B 2 (Arjun Lal Jat-Arvind Singh)

8:35 AM: Sailing – Men’s Skiff – 49er – Race 02 (Ganapathy Kelapanda, Varun Thakkar) Followed by Race 03, Race 04

12:30 PM: Archery – Men’s Individual 1/32 Eliminations (Pravin Jadhav vs Galsan Bazarzhapov of ROC)

2:14 PM: Archery – Women’s Individual 1/32 Eliminations (Deepika Kumari vs Karma of Bhutan)

2:30 PM: Badminton – Men’s Singles Group Play Stage – Group D (B Sai Praneeth vs Mark Caljouw of Netherlands)

2:33 PM: Boxing – Women’s Middle (69-75kg) – Round of 16 (Pooja Rani vs Ichrak Chaib of Algeria)