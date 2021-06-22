Cuttack City: 91 COVID-19 Positive Cases Detected, 178 Cured

Cuttack: As many as 91 COVID-19 positive cases were reported today in Cuttack City, the Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) informed.

As per the CMC, of the 91 COVID-19 positive cases detected in the city, 15 are from Institutional Quarantine, 56 are from Home Quarantine and 20 are Local Contact Cases.

“Another 178 recoveries have been reported recently,” the CMC said while appreciating the efforts of all doctors & healthcare staff.

A total of 37,105 COVID-19 positive cases have been reported from Cuttack, out of which, 1,345 are active cases while 37,105 persons have recovered and 91 persons have succumbed to the deadly infection.