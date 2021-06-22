Unlock 2.0 to let Vi Users Connect Back to India’s fastest 4G network as they Resume Work

Bhubaneswar: With the commencement of gradual state wise unlocking efforts, India’s migrant working populations have started returning from their home towns to their work locations. During the lockdown period, a segment of prepaid telecom users were unable to recharge due to several reasons.

Vi is inviting all such customers back to India’s fastest 4G network, as they resume work. To reconnect these low income group customers, India’s leading telecom services provider, Vi is giving 50 Vi to Vi calling minutes along with 50MB of data.

This complimentary benefit comes with a validity of 15 days, post which customers can recharge with their preferred value recharge packs.

To check for eligibility Vi customers can avail the Unlock 2.0 benefit through any of the following routes: