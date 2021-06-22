BJP Workers Return To TMC After Tonsuring Their Heads

Kolkata: In a major setback to Bharatiya Janata Party, around 200 workers in West Bengal’s Hooghly district returned to the Trinamool Congress on Tuesday.

Before returning to the Mamata Banerjee team, the workers tonsured their heads and sprinkled Gangajal on them for purification.

Meanwhile, TMC MP Aparupa Poddar claimed that during this program, some people from the Dalit community came and said that they had made a mistake by joining the BJP. They wanted to rejoin TMC after atoning for their mistake.

Since the TMC’s victory in the recently held assembly elections, hundreds of activists are returning to the party in several districts of West Bengal.

Earlier this month, over 50 BJP workers in West Bengal’s Birbhum were re-inducted into the Trinamool Congress Party after they staged a dharna outside the TMC office, demanding that be taken back. The activists had claimed that they regretted switching camps.