Cuttack City: 246 COVID-19 positive cases detected, 47 recuperate

Cuttack: As many as 246 COVID-19 positive cases were reported today in Cuttack City, the Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) informed.

As per the CMC, of the 246 COVID-19 positive cases detected in the city, 50 are from Institutional Quarantine, 105 are from Home Quarantine and 91 are Local Contact Cases.

“Another 47 recoveries have been reported recently,” the CMC said while appreciating the efforts of all doctors & healthcare staff.

A total of 18,413 COVID-19 positive cases have been reported from Cuttack, out of which, 1381 are active cases while 16,943 persons have recovered and 89 persons have succumbed to the deadly infection.