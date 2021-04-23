Chief Secretary urges Collectors to focus on solution

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mahapatra has discussed in detail about the prevailing Covid situation in different districts with Collectors.

The review meeting with Collectors focused on how pertinent issues could be resolved on priority basis. Mahapatra urged the District Collectors to keep their Covid call centers fully active and responsive on 24×7 basis.

Mahapatra said serious patients must be brought to hospital as and when family members or the patient needs it and added that the family members of serious patients must be informed of their health condition so that they would not rush to hospitals at slightest pretext.

The Chief Secretary directed the SPs and Collectors to deploy fire fighting teams in all Covid hospitals to deal with exigencies. The review meeting was attended by Additional Chief Secretary and SRC Pradeep Kumar Jena along with other senior officers. The video conferencing was attended by Collectors and CDMOs.