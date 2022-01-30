Cuttack City: 161 COVID-19 Positive Cases Detected, 348 Cured

Cuttack: As many as 161 COVID-19 positive cases were reported today in Cuttack City, the Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) informed.

As per the CMC, of the 161 COVID-19 positive cases detected in the city, 33 are from Institutional Quarantine, 71 are from Home Quarantine and 57 are Local Contact Cases.

“Another 348 recoveries have been reported recently,” the CMC said. The civic body also appreciated the efforts of all doctors & healthcare staff.

So far, a total of 54,932 COVID-19 positive cases have been reported from Cuttack, out of which, 1,720 are active cases, 52,783 persons have recovered, and 429 persons have succumbed to the deadly infection.

See CMC’s tweet for more details:-