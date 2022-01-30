Congress
Congress releases 3rd list of 8 candidates for Punjab Assembly elections

By Haraprasad Das
New Delhi: Congress on Sunday released its third list of eight candidates for the upcoming Punjab Assembly election. The grand old party has now announced candidates for 117 seats.

Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi will fight the election from the Bhadaur seat. Earlier, the party had announced his candidature from Chamkaur Sahib assembly seat.

Some of the other candidates named in the third list are Sukhpal Singh Bhular contesting the polls from Kheem Karan, Manish Bansal from Barnala, Vishnu Sharma from Patiala, among others.

