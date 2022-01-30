Lata Mangeshkar Responding Well To Treatment: Maharashtra Health Min

New Delhi: Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar is currently showing positive signs of improvement in her treatment against COVID-19 and pneumonia at Mumbai’s Breach Candy hospital.

Giving an update about the megastar’s heath condition, Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope told ANI: “I spoke to Dr. Pratit Samdani who is treating singer Lata Mangeshkar. She is recovering, was on a ventilator for some days, but is better now. She is no more on ventilator. Only oxygen is being given to her. She is responding to the treatment.”

The veteran singer was admitted on January 8, after she was diagnosed with Covid-19 and pneumonia.

Dr. Pratit Samdani, who is treating her, said that her ventilator support was removed two days ago, as there was an improvement in her health., though she will continue to be under medical observation in ICU.