Cuttack: Body of youth who fled from police station fished out from Mahanadi river

Cuttack: The dead body of a theft accused, who escaped from Cantonment police station yesterday, was fished out from Mahanadi river at Jobra barrage in Cuttack on Saturday.

The deceased has been identified as Sankarshan Behera alias Bablu (32). On being informed, family members identified the dead body.

As per reports, Bablu was detained at Cantonment police station in a mobile theft case. On Thursday evening at around 4.45, he managed to escape from police custody and entered the Mahanadi in front of Deer Park.

After a few minutes, he went missing and the police, with the help of fire service personnel, launched a frantic search using power boats and scanned the entire area but in vain.

On the other hand, family members alleged that Bablu was subject to third-degree torture at the police station. They alleged that the Bablu attempted suicide after being unable to bear the torture in police custody.

After Bablu’s body was recovered today, Cuttack DCP Pinak Mishra said that the case is being treated as custodial death as the youth escaped from the police station and an investigation will be done as per NHRC guidelines.

An ADCP rank officer will carry out a probe and the CCTV footage will be examined to ascertain under what circumstances the youth escaped from the police station, DCP Mishra added.