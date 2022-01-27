Cremation Restrictions Lifted At Puri Swargadwar

Puri: The district administration of Puri on Thursday lifted restrictions clamped on the conduct of cremation rituals at Swargadwar.

The district administration also lifted the restrictions on immersion of ashes at the sea or ‘Mahodadhi’.

The decisions have been taken in view of the decreasing trend of Covid-19 positive cases in Puri district as well as in the Puri Municipality area, the order stated.

Issuing a set of guidelines for funeral rites of the deceased, who have died other than Covid-19, at Swargadwar, Puri, the order stated maximum of ten persons will be allowed to accompany the deceased.

This year, on January 8, the Puri district administration had imposed restrictions on the cremation of bodies by non-Puri residents at Swargadwar.

The restrictions came into effect on January 10, owing to the rising number of COVID-19 cases in the district.