Cuttack City: 171 COVID-19 Positive Cases Detected, 485 Cured

Cuttack: As many as 171 COVID-19 positive cases were reported today in Cuttack City, the Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) informed.

As per the CMC, of the 171 COVID-19 positive cases detected in the city, 23 are from Institutional Quarantine, 65 are from Home Quarantine and 83 are Local Contact Cases.

“Another 485 recoveries have been reported recently,” the CMC said. The civic body also appreciated the efforts of all doctors & healthcare staff.

So far, a total of 54,400 COVID-19 positive cases have been reported from Cuttack, out of which, 2,389 are active cases, 51,582 persons have recovered, and 429 persons have succumbed to the deadly infection.