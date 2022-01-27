Lasith Malinga Appointed As Bowling Strategy Coach Of Sri Lanka For Australia Tour

Sri Jayawardenepura Kotte: Legendary seamer Lasith Malinga has been appointed as the Sri Lanka men’s team’s bowling strategy coach for their five-match T20I tour of Australia.

He was appointed by the Executive Committee of Sri Lanka Cricket in consultation with the Technical Advisory Committee of Sri Lanka Cricket.

“Sri Lanka Cricket wishes to announce the appointment of Lasith Malinga, the Sri Lankan fast bowling legend and former captain of the ODI and T20I team, as the ‘Bowling Strategy Coach’ of the National Team for the upcoming Tour of Australia,” an official release said.

Malinga, in his new short-term role as a specialist coach, will support Sri Lanka’s bowlers, providing tactical insight and technical expertise to help the on-field execution of strategic plans.

Sri Lanka Cricket is confident that Malinga’s vast experience and renowned death-bowling expertise, especially in the T20 format, will help the team immensely going into this series.

“We have some very talented young bowlers and I am very excited about the opportunity to share my experience and knowledge to help them develop,” Malinga commented after his appointment.