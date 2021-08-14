Cremation Of Non-Puri Residents At Swargadwar From Aug 16

Puri: Following decline in COVID-19 positive cases, the district administration here has decided to lift restriction on the conduct of last rites of the bodies of the residents from outside Puri district at Swargadwar, with effect from August 16.

To contain the spread of COVID-19, the sacred cremation ground, facing the sea beach, had been out of bounds for persons from outside the Puri district

As per the new regulations, only 10 persons will be allowed to participate in the funeral ceremony and each of them must have tested negative for COVID-19.