Odisha Plus II Arts, Vocational Results Declared

Bhubaneswar: The Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) declared the results of the Arts and Vocational stream students for the academic year 2020-21. The candidates can check their scores on the CHSE official websites: chseodisha.nic.in or orissaresults.nic.in.

School & Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash also released booklet of results for Plus II Arts and Vocational streams 2021.

Students can get valuable information regarding results from helpline number 0674-2301098, informed Dash.

The pass percentage of arts stream is 98.58% and vocational students recorded 99.16 pass percent. A total of 18,6685 students have passed in arts stream out of which 30,510 have secured 1st Division, 46,101 got second division and 10,074 secured third division.

Similarly, a total of 4879 students have passed in the vocational stream. Of them, 1075 have secured 1st Division, 1752 got second division and 2052 secured third division.

Plus II Arts Results 2021 (Ex-Regular):

Candidates appeared – 27595

Candidates passed – 7161

Pass percentage – 26

1st Division – 2126

2nd Division – 193

3rd Division – 6726

Compartmental – 206

10+2 Vocational Studies (Ex-Regular):

Candidates appeared 1277

Candidates passed 452

Pass percentage 35.39

1st division 1

2nd division 84

3rd division 167

Compartmental 200

The Minister further stated that ex-regular students who have not appeared any annual exams conducted by the CHSE can appear the exam in offline mode as per the notification issued by the council on 30.7.2021.

Students who are dissatisfied with the assessment of their performance under the new scheme can take exams on offline mode for which the notification will be released by 21.08.2021, added the Minister.