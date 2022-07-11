COVID Cases Surging, But Hospitalisation Low In State

Bhubaneswar: Though the number of Covid-19 cases are rising in Odisha, the rate of hospitalisation is very low in comparison to previous waves.

This was informed by Public Health Director Niranjan Mishra on Monday.

“The number of Covid-19 cases is rising in Odisha bit. In the first and second waves of Covid-19, an average of 15% of patients were hospitalised. However, out of the 3360 active cases today, only 28 are in hospitals,” said Mishra.

“It means that many persons are asymptomatic or their condition is not severe. Mainly, persons with co-morbid conditions are being affected,” added Mishra.