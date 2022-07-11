Xiaomi 12 Lite 5G Launched Globally With Snapdragon 778G: Price, Specifications

New Delhi: The Xiaomi 12 Lite has been launched as the company’s flagship 12S series, which comprised the Xiaomi 12S, 12S Pro, and 12S Ultra. The smartphone has a triple rear camera arrangement with a primary 108MP camera. The Snapdragon 778G SoC powers the device. Let’s examine the device’s features and specifications.

Xiaomi 12 Lite 5G Price

Xiaomi has launched the 12 Lite as its new mid-range smartphone. The device comes in three different storage configurations. The base model has 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. It is priced at $399 (roughly Rs 31,700). The 8GB + 128GB variant is priced at $449 (roughly Rs 35,700), whereas the 8GB + 256GB variant is priced at $499 (roughly Rs 39,700).

Xiaomi 12 Lite specifications and features

A Snapdragon 778G octa-core SoC powers the dual-SIM Xiaomi 12 Lite. The smartphone is powered by MUI 13 and Android 12. The device has a 6.55-inch AMOLED full-HD+ display with a 20:9 aspect ratio, a resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels, and a maximum brightness of 950nits. The smartphone supports HDR10+ and Dolby Vision and has a refresh rate of 120Hz and a touch sampling rate of 240Hz. The Xiaomi 12 Lite has USB Type-C, NFC, Bluetooth v5.2, and Wi-Fi 6 connectivity options. As was already noted, the smartphone also has two stereo speakers and superior sound quality thanks to Dolby Atmos specialised audio technology.

Talking about the camera specifications, a 108Mp main camera with a Samsung HM2 sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle camera, and a 2MP macro camera are all found on the back of the Xiaomi 12 Lite. The device has a 32MP front camera with a Samsung GD2 sensor for selfies and video calls. It also has autofocus and the Xiaomi Selfie Glow function.