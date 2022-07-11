Akshay Kumar Drops His Set Moments With Bhumi Pednekar, Aanand L Rai From ‘Raksha Bandhan’

New Delhi: Akshay Kumar is gearing up for the release of Raksha Bandhan. Directed by Aanand L Rai, the movie also stars Bhumi Pednekar, Sahejmeen Kaur, Deepika Khanna, Sadia Khateeb, Smrithi Srikanth.

Now, Akshay has treated fans with the unseen BTS pics with the cast. Taking to Instagram, Akshay shared a series of pics from the sets of the movie and captioned the post, “A film celebrating the most special bond where there genuinely was a lot of bonding. Sharing a few special moments of this very special film, coming to a theatre near you in 1 month” along with a heart emoticon.

Take A Look:

Raksha Bandhan is slated to hit the screens on August 11. Apart from Aanand L Rai’s directorial, Akshay will be next seen in movies like Ram Setu, OMG 2, Mission Cindrella, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Gorkha etc.