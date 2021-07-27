Covid-19 Vaccination For Kids Likely To Begin Next Month: Health Minister

New Delhi: Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya said on Tuesday the government is likely to begin vaccinating children against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in August.

Mandaviya reportedly made the statement during a parliamentary party meeting today.

Mandaviya’s statement comes at a time when there are concerns over the impact on kids of a possible third wave of the coronavirus pandemic. That a vaccine is yet to be cleared for this age group has only added to worries.

Previously, experts, including AIIMS director Dr Randeep Guleria projected a timeline of September by which a vaccine would be available for children.