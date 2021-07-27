Five Arrested For Murder Bid On Kendrapara Businessman

Kendrapara: Police have arrested five accused for attempting to murder Kendrapara Tinimuhani Bazar Committee chairman and businessman Bibekananda Maharana.

Addressing a press meet, Kendrapara SP Madkar Sandeep Sampad informed that the five suspects have been rounded up and a gun, seven mobile phones have been seized from them.

Click here to read in Odia

Besides, the four vehicles used in the murder bid have been seized and an investigation is underway, the SP said adding that other accused persons involved in the crime will be arrested soon.

According to reports, miscreants attempted to kill businessman Bibekananda Maharana a.k.a Babuli on July 24 over past rivalry. In 2019, some miscreants had made an unsuccessful attempt to terminate the businessman.

On the other hand, a private hospital at Asureshwar has been seized for treating one of the accused, who suffered bullet injuries after being shot by the businessman’s bodyguard, the police added.