Robbers Loot Rs 2.87 Lakh From Utkal Gramya Bank In Broad Daylight

Sundargarh: In a daylight robbery, four bike-borne miscreants looted cash Rs 2.87 lakh from Utkal Gramya Bank at Kirei under Sadar police station in Sundargarh at gunpoint on Tuesday.

According to Bank branch manager, Nilakant Kumar, the incident took place at around 1:45 PM when robbers entered the bank, took employees and customers at gunpoint and flew away with Rs 2.87 lakh cash within 10 minutes.

Miscreants entered the bank during lunch hours when most of the employees including security guards were having their lunch. While leaving they even robbed the bank cashier’s golden chain, Kumar said.

On being informed by the bank staff, police reached the spot and launched a manhunt to nab the accused.