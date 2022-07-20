Counting Of Votes For 16th Presidential Election To Take Place Tomorrow

New Delhi: The counting of votes for the 16th Presidential Election will be taken up tomorrow. It will start at 11 A. M. in Parliament House Complex.

According to reports, over 99 percent of electors’ turnout was recorded in the Presidential Election.

Hundred percent voting by MLAs was reported from 11 States and the Union Territory of Puducherry.

The States are Chattisgarh, Goa, Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, Kerala, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Manipur, Mizoram, Sikkim, and Tamil Nadu. Former Jharkhand Governor Droupadi Murmu is the NDA candidate for the Presidential Election.

Regional parties including Biju Janata Dal, YSR Congress party, Janata Dal-Secular, Shiromani Akali Dal, AIADMK, and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha are supporting Ms Murmu.

Former Union Minister Yashwant Sinha is the Opposition candidate for the country’s top post. The term of the incumbent President Ram Nath Kovind will end on the 24th of this month.