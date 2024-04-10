Congress Forms 59-Member Campaign Committee for Odisha Elections

Bhubaneswar: The All India Congress Committee (AICC) has released a 59-member campaign committee for its Odisha unit for the upcoming general elections.

Former Union Minister Bhakta Charan Das appointed as the chairman, Navajyoti Patnaik will serve as the vice-chairman and Sudhanshu Sekhar Deo has been named the convenor of the committee.

The committee includes several prominent figures from the party. Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) president Sarat Pattanayak, Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Narasingha Mishra, former Chief Minister Giridhar Gamang, former Union Ministers KP Singhdeo and Srikant Jena, and former OPCC presidents Niranjan Patnaik, Jaydev Jena and Prasad Harichandan have all been included.

The committee also comprises former MP Rama Chandra Khuntia, bureaucrat-turned-politician Bijay Kumar Patnaik, Koraput MP Saptagiri Ulaka, and former ministers Panchanan Kanungo, Sarat Rout, Jagannath Patnaik, and Bijaylaxmi Sahoo.

All Congress MLAs in Odisha, all leaders of frontal organisations of the party and the presidents of all District Congress Committees (DCCs) in Odisha are the ex-officio members of the panel.