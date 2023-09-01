Aditya-L1 Will Be Placed 1.5 Million Kilometres From The Earth

Bengaluru: Aditya-L1, India’s first space-based solar observatory to study the Sun, will be launched into space on September 2, 2023, and will reach its destination four months from launch. The spacecraft will be launched atop an XL-PSLV (Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle) rocket, from Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh, at 11:50 am IST on September 2. About 120 days later, in January 2024, Aditya-L1 will reach a halo orbit around a special point in space, called Lagrange Point 1 (L1).

L1 lies along the Sun-Earth line, and is located 1.5 million kilometres from Earth.

Lagrange points are special positions in space which allow a spacecraft to save fuel because the gravitational pulls of large masses act in such a way that they become balanced, and cause the spacecraft to stay in a fixed position. Since Aditya-L1 will be placed in a halo orbit around L1, not only will the observatory be able to conserve energy and remain fixed in the orbit, but will also obtain an uninterrupted view of the Sun, throughout the entirety of its mission life. This is because at L1, no eclipses or occultations occur.

An astronomical occultation is a phenomenon in which light from a planetary body is completely obstructed by another celestial object, such as a star or a planet. In a solar eclipse, the Moon comes in between the Sun and the Earth, and during a lunar eclipse, the Earth comes in between the Sun and the Moon. Therefore, total solar and total lunar eclipses are occultations of the Sun and the Moon by the Moon and the Earth, respectively. All total eclipses are occultations, but all occultations are not eclipses.

Since the Lagrange point is devoid of eclipses or occultations, Aditya-L1 can perform scientific experiments continuously for five years, without any obstruction.

The distance between the Sun and the Earth is about 150 million kilometres, and that between the Aditya-L1 spacecraft and the Earth will be 1.5 million kilometres. This means that the distance between Aditya-L1 and the Sun will be about 148.5 million kilometres.

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) chose 1.5 million kilometres as the distance between Aditya-L1 and the Earth after careful consideration.