CMC launches Helpline Number To Deal With Birth, Death Certificate

Cuttack: In a bid to strengthen the process of dealing with the city’s death and birth rate, the Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) has launched a helpline number.

Now, by calling this number, the city dwellers can register to get birth and death certificates of their kin, besides getting information regarding services being provided by the civic body.

“The number, 0671-2852975 will provide information related to the certificates. The helpline facility will be available on the working days from 11 am to 5 pm. Currently, the number is functional only during working hours, but soon it will be functional for even more hours,” a CMC official said.

“This is our new intitiative with the helpline number, which will provide information about any process regarding birth or death certificates. This service will be functional from Monday to Friday,” the official added.

Earlier, CMC had introduced online services to register the death and birth certificates of the locals. As several people were not able to get to the facility properly, they used to visit the office.

Meanwhile, in the wake of COVID-19 spread and to reduce public gatherings at the CMC office, the civic body has taken such initiative.