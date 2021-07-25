Priya Malik clinches gold for India at World Cadet Wrestling Championship

Budapest: India’s wrestler Priya Malik has won a gold medal for the country at the World Cadet Wrestling Championship, which is taking place in Budapest, Hungary on Sunday. Malik secured the Gold medal by beating Belarus rival Kseniya Patapovich 5-0 in the 73 kg weight category.

Priya Malik’s gold medal win in Budapest is no mean feat as she has been striking gold on a regular basis. Priya Malik has won the gold medal in the 2019 edition of Khelo India in Pune and then went on to clinch gold in the very same year at the 17th School Games that were held in Delhi. Apart from these wins, Priya also won two more gold medals the following year i.e. 2020.