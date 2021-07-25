Two Held With Over 14Kg Pangolin Scales In Dhenkanal

Dhenkanal: Forest department officials have arrested two persons with the seizure of 14.2 kilograms of Pangolin scales in Dhenkanal today.

The arrestees have been identified as Ratnakar Rout (51) and Firoz Khan (52) of Baji Chowk under Dhenkanal Town police limits.

Acting on a tip-off, a joint team comprising Dhenaknal Forest Division and Wildlife Crime Control Bureau (WCCB), Jabalpur conducted a raid and seized a huge cache of Pangolin scales from their possession.

A case was registered and the accused have been forwarded to the local court.