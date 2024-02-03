CM Naveen Praises Akhyara Bhoomi, Thanks Work Dept

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik inaugurated ‘Akhyara Bhoomi’ on the premises of Kalamandal in Bhubaneswar yesterday on the eve of the first World Odia Language Conference.

Akhyara Bhoomi along with making the first World Odia Language Conference an everlasting memory will glorify Odia language, art and culture. It will inspire future generations about the glory of the Odia language.

This magnificent monument built in Kalingan style of architecture has been highly praised by the Chief Minister.

How each letter of the Odia alphabet has been artistically depicted successfully presenting the beauty of the Odia language has been highly appreciated by the Chief Minister.

The Chief Minister thanked the Department of Works for taking responsibility for the construction of the Akhyara Bhoomi and its successful completion.