CM Naveen Approves Master Plan Worth Rs 100 Cr For Development Of Kantilo Nilamadhab Temple

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Wednesday approved the Master Plan for the development of Nilamadhab Temple in Kantilo in Nayagarh district. A total of Rs 100 crore will be spent on the project which will be completed in 18 months.

The project will be implemented under the Integrated Heritage and Monuments Development Programme. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has sought the cooperation of the local people and servitors of the temple for the successful implementation of the project.

Chairing a high-level meeting here today, the Chief Minister approved the project after deliberating on the master plan for the development of the Nilamadhab Temple.

The Nilamadhab Temple shares a close relationship with the Jagannath culture. It is believed that the Lord Jagannath was being worshiped as ‘Nilamani’ by Sabara King Bishwabasu at Nilamadhaba Peetha in the Brahmadri Mountains. Thousands of devotees come to the Nilamadhab Temple every day to witness the other avatar of the Lord. The majestic view of the river north of the Brahmadri Mountains is breathtaking. The place is also one of the major attractions for tourists. The systematic development of this holy shrine will also help in the economic development of the local area as well as beneficial for the devotees and tourists.

On the instructions of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, the Secretary to Odisha CM & 5T, V.K. Pandian, visited the Nilamadhab Temple last week and discussed the development plan with the temples’ servitors local people, district administration and ordered for preparation of a master plan. The master plan lays emphasis on the renovation of the temple, disciplined and smooth darshan for devotees, renovation of the Chandan puskarini, beautification, development of roads, garden, parking, protection of Mahanadi embankment, beautification of the riverbank, plantation of shade-giving trees, etc. In addition, development of the four entrances on east, west, north and south.

To facilitate darshan by the elderly and physically disabled lift and sky bridge facilities will be developed at the western entrance. The temple premises and its periphery will be paved with khondolite stone and the Lord’s garden will be developed. Further, the Rasbihari Mandap, Raghunath Mutt and Bata Mangala temple will be developed. A cloakroom for keeping belongings of visitors and facilities for washing of feet by devotees will be constructed.

The roads for entry into the temple from the eastern and western sides will be widened. While the road on the eastern side will be widened to 9 meters and the road on the western side will be widened to 12 meters. A 400-meter protective wall will be constructed to protect the temple from erosion by the river Mahanadi.

The project will require a total of 2 acres of land. Land acquisition by the district administration will be carried out as per the rehabilitation and resettlement policy of the government. The project will be executed by the Works department. However, construction of the protective wall will be done by the Water Resources Department.

Secretary to CM (5T) VK Pandian moderated the programme. Principal Secretary Works Vir Vikram Yadav made a presentation on the project.

Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mahapatra, Development Commissioner PK Jena, Additional Chief Secretary Anu Garg and Nayagarh Collector among others were also present.