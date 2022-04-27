50 People Taken Ill After Attending Feast In Nuapada Village

Nuapada: As many as 50 people, including 30 children, fell sick after eating food served at a community feast at Litisargi village in Boden block in Nuapada district on Wednesday.

After having food at the feast, the participants started complaining of uneasiness and vomiting. They have been admitted to a nearby hospital.

The doctor treating the patients at the hospital confirmed that they are suffering from food poisoning and put the patients under observation.