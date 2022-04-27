Management of Tourist Facilities by WSHGs is a win-win Arrangement: WODC Chairman

Bhubaneswar: Following instructions of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, Principal Advisor to Chief Minister and Chairman WODC Asit Tripathy on his two-day visit to Bolangir district today interacted with the members of block level federation of Mission Shakti group engaged in management and housekeeping of Harishankar Panthanivas.

After looking into the management practices, Mr Tripathy said, “the WSHG members are well trained. They are also quite hospitable. Block administration has provided the capital investment for hospitality. WSHG members can manage the Panthanivas in a befitting manner”. He added, “Vesting of management responsibility to local WSHG group will go a long way in empowering them”.

It may be pertinent here to mention that Harishankar is a well known tourist point. A large number of tourists, nature lovers, and picknickers visit the place in most part of the year. Panthanivas caters to their need. Better management of Panthanivas gives them good experience. As such, management of the Panthanivas through WSHG “is truly a win-win arrangement” from the view points of tourism, tourists, and women empowerment.

Mr Tripathy is also scheduled to visit agri-business farms, inaugurate new OMFED Parlor, and lay foundation stone of new gallery at Gandhi Stadium. After looking into field potentialities, Sri Tripathy will discuss with local entrepreneurs for promoting the agri-business, and food processing units in fishery, horticulture, live-stock and cash crop sectors.

Bolangir Collector Chanchal Rana, Sub-Collector, Patnagarh Dr Bijayananda Sethi along with district level officers of concerned departments were present on the occasion.