CM Naveen Approves Instream Storage Structure Over Anga River In Bargarh; Sanctions Rs 104 Cr

By Pragativadi News Service
Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today approved the Mandiadhipa instream storage structure over the Anga River in Bargarh district and sanctioned Rs 104 crore for the project.

It is worth noting that on the instructions of the Chief Minister, 5T and Nabin Odisha Chairman V.K. Pandian visited Bargarh district and received proposals from the public for various projects.

The Chief Minister approved the project as per the proposal of the people. This will benefit the people of Jharbandh and Paikamala blocks of Bargarh district.

It will be especially helpful in the areas of drinking water projects, fisheries, animal husbandry etc. along with increasing the groundwater level.

