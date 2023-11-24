Odisha Govt Approves 12 Key Industrial Projects Worth Rs 84,918 Cr

Bhubaneswar: Odisha, achieved yet another significant milestone with the 33rd High-Level Clearance Authority (HLCA) meeting in its journey of industrial development.

The Government of Odisha under the visionary leadership of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, approved twelve key industrial projects with a cumulative investment of Rs 84,918.75 crore. These projects are poised to create employment opportunities for 42,281 people across various sectors.

These large investments will be made in the Apparel & Textiles, Green Hydrogen and Green Ammonia, Steel, Power& Renewable Energy, and Chemical & Petrochemical downstream sectors further contributing to Odisha’s manufacturing capabilities.

These projects will be strategically located across the State, including Cuttack, Dhenkanal, Ganjam, Jajpur, Jharsuguda, Kendrapada, Malkangiri, Rayagada, Sambalpur and Sundargarhdistricts.

Welspun Group has marked its foray into Odisha in a big way. In the Apparel & Textiles sector, Welspun Living Limited received the green light from HLCA for its project to establish an integrated Textile and Logistics Facility at Choudwar in Cuttack, with an investment of INR 3,050 crore and an employment potential of 20,210 people. Also, Welspun Corp Limited is set to invest INR 3,137 crore on the Steel downstream sector, to set up 1,00,000 MT ERW Pipes, 3,00,000 MT DI Pipes, 1,00,000 MT HSAW Pipes and 10,00,000 Square Meter Pipe Coating Plant, generating employment for 3,830 individuals in Sambalpur. The Government has also recently approved the project of Sintex BAPL, Welspun’s wholly-owned subsidiary, for setting up a manufacturing unit for CPVC, UPVC, PVC fittings and plastic tanks in Sambalpur as well. The government’s focus on promoting the Green Hydrogen and Green Ammonia sector has got Welspun New Energy Limited to set up a 0.70 MMTPA Green Ammonia manufacturing unit in Kendrapadawith an investment of INR 13,860 crore, promising employment for 1,000 individuals.

This sector also has an investment from Sembcorp Green Hydrogen India Private Limited to establish its unit by setting up a 0.72 MMTPA Green Ammonia Manufacturing Unit in Gopalpur, Ganjam with an investment of INR 13,000 crore, generating employment for 1,250 individuals. Additionally, ReNew E-Fuels Private Limited (REFPL) has got approval for the investment of INR 10,005 crore to establish a Green Hydrogen (100 KTPA) & Green Methanol (500 KTPA) manufacturing unit in Malkangiri as well as approval of INR 9,000 crore to establish Green Hydrogen (60 KTPA) & Green Methanol (300 KTPA) manufacturing unit in Rayagada thereby generating employment for 2,800.

In the Steel sector, Tata Steel’s project to establish an HR & CR Coilplant with a production capacity of 6.50 MTPA in Dhenkanal received HLCA’s approval. This mega project, valued at INR 10,351.11 crore, is expected to create employment opportunities for 3,725 persons. Also, Orissa Metallurgical Industry Private Limited received approval for investing INR 5200 Crore for the establishment of 2 MTPA Integrated Steel Plant, 240 MW Captive Power Plant and 1 MTPA Cement Grinding Unit, generating employment for 6,000 Individuals in Jharsuguda.

In the Steel (Downstream) sector, BMW Industries Limited secured HLCA approval for an investment of INR 1,094.82 crore for the establishment of its production plant with ERW Pipe – 1000000MT, HR Pickled Oiled Coil – 500000 MT, TMT Bars – 500000 MT and Slitting & Cut to Length – 500000 MT in Kalinganagar, Jajpurgenerating employment for 1,950 people.

In the Power & Renewable Energy sector, NTPC Limited secured approval to establish an 800 MW superthermal power plant in Sundergarh, with an investment of INR 9,208.36 crore, which is projected to provide employment to 1366 individuals. In this sector HLCA approved another investment of INR 6012.46 crore from Ind Barath Energy Utkal Limited to establish a 1X800 MW Ultra Super Critical Coal Fired Thermal Power Project. It is set to generate employment for 450 people in Jharsuguda.

The Chemical & Petrochemical downstream sector witnessed a significant boost with the approval of Aegis Vopak’s project to establish a Greenfield Tank Storage Facility for liquid Ammonia of 80,000 TPA capacity production unit in, Gopalpur Ganjam, with an investment of Rs 1,000 crore and employment potential of 100 individuals.

The Government has always encouraged and welcomed industrialists to invest in the State. As these projects gather momentum, Odisha’s economic landscape is set for unparalleled growth, making it the preferred destination for investments and industrial expansion in Eastern India.

The projects that received approval from the committee are as follows.

Sl No. Project Name Project Description Project Cost (Rs in Crores) Employment (Potential) Sector Location 1. Welspun Living Limited An integrated Textile Facility with Logistics Park 3,050.00 20,210 Apparel & Textiles Cuttack 2. Welspun Corp Limited Setting up ERW Pipes, DI Pipes, HSAW Pipes and Pipe Coating Plant 3,137.00 3,830 Steel (Downstream) Sambalpur 3. Welspun New Energy Limited 0.70 MMTPA Green Ammonia manufacturing unit 13,860.00 1,000 Green Hydrogen and Green Ammonia Kendrapada 4. Sembcorp Green Hydrogen India Private Limited 0.72 MMTPA Green Ammonia Manufacturing Unit 13,000.00 1,250 Green Hydrogen and Green Ammonia TATA Steel SEZ, Gopalpur,Ganjam 5. ReNew E-Fuels Private Limited (REFPL) Green Hydrogen & Green Methanol manufacturing unit 10,005.00 1,400 Green Hydrogen and Green Ammonia Malkangiri 6 ReNew E-Fuels Private Limited (REFPL) Green Hydrogen & Green Methanol manufacturing unit 9,000.00 1,000 Green Hydrogen And Green Ammonia Rayagada 7. Tata Steel Limited HR and CR Coil-6.50 MTPA 10,351.11 3,725 Steel Dhenkanal 8. BMW Industries limited Setting up ERW Pipe, HR Pickled Oiled Coil, TMT Bars and Slitting & Cut to Length. 1,094.82 1,950 Steel (Downstream) Kalinga Nagar, Dist- Jajpur 9. Orissa Metallurgical Industry Private Limited 2 MTPA Integrated Steel Plant, 240 MW Captive Power Plant&1 MTPA Cement Grinding Unit 5,200.00 6,000 Steel Jharsuguda 10. NTPC Limited 800 MW super thermal power plant 9,208.36 1,366 Power & Renewable Energy Sundergarh 11. Ind Barath Energy Utkal Limited 1X800 MW ultra super critical coal fired thermal power project of jsw 6,012.46 450 Power & Renewable Energy Jharsuguda 12. Aegis Vopak Greenfield Tank Storage Facility for liquid Ammonia of 80,000 TPA capacity 1,000.00 100 Chemical & Petrochemical downstream Ganjam Total 84,918.75 42,281

Odisha’s strategic vision, coupled with its commitment to sustainable and inclusive growth, is not only attracting national and global investors but also setting a benchmark for overall development. As these projects unfold, they will contribute to making Odisha a powerhouse of industrial development and employment generation.