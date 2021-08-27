BTS V
BTS V Looks Breathtaking In Billboard Cover Shoot; Check Out Pics Of The Boy-Band Here

By PragativadiNews
0 8

Seoul: Billboard released their BTSxBillboard cover story and fans gushed over how stunning V (Kim Taehyung) was in the photos.

V has the most liked posts both on Twitter and Instagram.

V trended on Twitter with “Kim Taehyung” and trended the highest on twipple Japan after the release of the magazine as fans praised how much of a genius model he is.

As expected from the sold-out fairy, the jacket V was wearing was sold out immediately.

Not only on the international side, even Korean netizens couldn’t help but swoon over Model Taehyung.

Also Read: BTS V Becomes Most Handsome Man Of 2021

Check Out Pictures of The Boy-Band Here:

