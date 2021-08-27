BTS V Looks Breathtaking In Billboard Cover Shoot; Check Out Pics Of The Boy-Band Here

Seoul: Billboard released their BTSxBillboard cover story and fans gushed over how stunning V (Kim Taehyung) was in the photos.

“why are you screaming?” bro this taehyung in slow mo pic.twitter.com/W4Fi9J2QOi — maha⁷ | taehyung thinker💤 (@vanteficient) August 26, 2021

[INFO] Marie Claire Korea Digital Contents Director Min Ji Kim shared Taehyung's photo for Billboard on her Instagram story 🔗 https://t.co/gsUGCYKjSU pic.twitter.com/315S0AfYK5 — KTH FACTS (@KTH_Facts) August 26, 2021

V has the most liked posts both on Twitter and Instagram.

V trended on Twitter with “Kim Taehyung” and trended the highest on twipple Japan after the release of the magazine as fans praised how much of a genius model he is.

As expected from the sold-out fairy, the jacket V was wearing was sold out immediately.

Not only on the international side, even Korean netizens couldn’t help but swoon over Model Taehyung.

Check Out Pictures of The Boy-Band Here: