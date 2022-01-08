CM Naveen Announces Incentives For Mission Shakti Workers

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Saturday announced a financial package for 50,000 Mission Shakti community resource workers serving in various panchayats in the state.

According to the Chief Minister’s announcement, each Community Resource Persons and Community Mobiliser will receive an annual clothing allowance of Rs 1,000 and ID cards. Besides, Rs 5000 will also be provided to them for the purchase of their preferred smartphones.

Moreover, Community Mobiliser (CRP-CM) will receive a monthly remuneration of Rs 3,000 and Rs 350 as travel allowance per month apart from Rs 150 for telephone expenses.

The state government has made the necessary financial arrangements to implement the package immediately, the CM said.

The Odisha CM thanked the workers for their important role in furthering the Mission Shakti movement at the panchayat level.

The Chief Minister hopes that this financial package will encourage them to work harder towards building a transformed Odisha.

Today, the Mission Shakti movement has changed the lives of 70 lakh women in Odisha. This year, Mission Shakti mothers have been given a bank loan of a record Rs 6,000 crore.

The state government has set up a special department called Mission Shakti to provide more energy and speed to the Mission Shakti program and to better coordinate. Currently, all self-help group federations are working on the same platform. Gram panchayat level federations are grassroots organizations of self-help groups. These federations have been instrumental in helping self-help groups in their decision-making processes, including financial inclusion, livelihood and skills development.

These gram panchayat level federations are supported by group bookkeepers, bank Mitras, krushi Mitras, Community Resource Person – Community Mobiliser (CRP-CM). These workers have played an important role in strengthening the Mission Shakti movement in the state.