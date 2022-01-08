Punjab Govt Transfers Ferozepur SSP Over PM Modi’s Security Lapse Issue

Chandigarh: The day after Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) issued show-cause notice to Bhatinta Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Punjab government on Saturday transferred Ferozepur SSP, Harmandeep Singh Hans.

The decision to transfer him was taken even as separate probes by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) and State are yet to be completed.

According to a government order, Narinder Bhargav will take over as the new SSP Ferozepur.

SSP Bhatinda, Ajay Maluja was asked for an explanation by the MHA. He had stated that he facilitated smooth passage of the PM’s cavalcade to the jurisdiction of Bathinda.

In total, nine officers have been transferred in the PM security breach row. Several officers had additional charges which have now been removed since an officer cannot hold two posts in a state which is due for elections.