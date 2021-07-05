Chura Ke Dil Mera 2.0 Teaser: Shilpa Shetty Sizzles In Hungama 2’s Song

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Shilpa Shetty on Monday dropped the teaser of her iconic song, Chura Ke Dil Mera, from her upcoming film Hungama 2.

After a looonnggg wait, but at last… Presenting the teaser of #ChuraKeDilMera 2.0😍💃🏻

Full song out tomorrow @ 11.11 am!#Hungama2 With love and gratitude 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/LPax0RRCZA — SHILPA SHETTY KUNDRA (@TheShilpaShetty) July 5, 2021

Chura Ke Dil Mera 2.0 features Shilpa Shetty alongside Meezaan Jaffrey. The two are seen recreating the signature pelvic thrusts of the original choreography.

Shilpa featured with Akshay Kumar in the original Chura Ke Dil Mera, from Main Khiladi Tu Anari (1994).

Hungama 2 also stars Paresh Rawal and South beauty Pranitha Subhash, and Meezaan Jaffrey. Directed by Priyadarshan, the film was set to open in theatres but will now get a direct-to-digital release on Disney+ Hotstar on July 23, owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.