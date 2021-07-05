SJTA To Repair Jewellery Of Holy Trinity Before Sunabesha

Puri: The Sri Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) on Monday said that it would repair the jewellery of the Holy Trinity before the Suna Besha (golden attire) ritual.

According to SJTA sources, Swarna Kundal and Sribhuja of Lord Jagannath and Lord Balabhadra will be repaired by the jewellers by four experienced goldsmiths of a private organisation.

Few gold ornaments of the Trinity, which are used during the famous Suna Besha, will also be repaired. Gold weighing 1200gms deposited earlier with SBI will be utilised for the purpose, the SJTA sources said.

The temple administration has ordered the jeweller to finish the repairing work before this year’s Suna Besha on July 21.

Reportedly, SJTA has finalised the date for the revered and famous Puri Rath Yatra 2021. This year, the yatra will be held on July 12 in the town of Puri with COVID-19 protocols in place.