US Navy Nods For Production Of Anti-Radiation Longer-Range Missile

Washington: The production of the anti-radiation long-range missile– AGM-88G has got the nod from the US Navy. The Northrop Grumman Corporation has got the contract to produce those missiles.

“The US Navy has awarded Northrop Grumman Corporation the contract to proceed with low rate initial production (LRIP) for the AGM-88G Advanced Anti-Radiation Guided Missile Extended Range (AARGM-ER),” a release of Grumman Corporation said.

As the AARGM-ER prime contractor, Northrop Grumman has worked with a team of US Navy and industry partners to develop an effective, production missile design, reaching its Milestone C in the process just 28 months after receiving its engineering and manufacturing development award, the company said.

“LRIP marks a significant step forward for AARGM-ER and the confidence the US Navy has in the program and its capabilities,” US Navy Program Manager Alex Dutko said.

“AARGM-ER will provide the US Navy and our allies with unmatched protection.”

The AARGM-ER is a major upgrade to the existing AARGM, now in production and fielded with the US Navy and many allies.

It is being integrated on the Navy’s F/A-18E/F Super Hornet and EA-18G Growler aircraft as well as the US Air Force F-35A, Marine Corps F-35B, and Navy F-35C aircraft, Northrop Grumman said.